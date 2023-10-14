Steve Rogers Is Captain America No More in Avengers: Twilight

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled Avengers: Twilight, a new future-set limited series by Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña.

As announced at New York Comic Con, Avengers: Twilight launches in January 2024. “In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more,” an official synopsis for the six-issue series reads. “But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where THE AVENGERS are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them?

Check out Daniel Acuña’s promotional artwork and a trailer for Avengers: Twilight #1 below:

Marvel goes back to the future in Avengers: Twilight

The promotional artwork for Avengers: Twilight promises a “new vision of Marvel‘s tomorrow.” Notably, the House of Ideas has never been afraid to imagine what the future of its comic book universe might look like. Perhaps the most notable example of this is the 2099 line, which has gone through numerous iterations over the years.

That said, the world of Avengers: Twilight appears to distinguish itself from Marvel’s other alternate futures. The trailer offers some insight into what True Believers can expect from the series, including what appears to be an oppressive police force of Iron Men and a rather intimidating version of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Marvel initially teased Avengers: Twilight alongside the X-Men titles Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X last month. At the time, the publisher billed Zdarsky and Acuña’s series as a “startling new vision of the Avengers”, depicting the “final days of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Avengers: Twilight #1 goes on sale January 16, 2024 from Marvel Comics.