Jason Aaron Joins Action Comics for New Bizarro Superman Story

DC has revealed what 2024 has in store for the Man of Steel within the pages of Action Comics.

At New York Comic Con 2023, DC announced “Superman Superstars” — a new publishing initiative taking place in Action Comics throughout the entirety of next year. The first phase of “Superman Superstars” teams writer Jason Aaron with artist John Timms for a story arc called “I, Bizarro” — which plays out in Action Comics #1061-1063 starting in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the publishing initiative’s second phase teams writer Joshua Williamson with artist Rafa Sandoval for “House of Brainiac” — which itself begins in April and plays out in Action Comics #1064-1066. As 2024 rolls on, “Superman Superstars” will continue to “pair celebrated writers and artists for can’t-miss Superman stories in one of DC’s flagship titles.”

What to expect from Action Comics’ ‘I, Bizarro’ and ‘House of Brainiac’ arcs

“I’ve been writing comics for almost 20 years, and I’ve certainly enjoyed my share of special moments and exciting projects along the way, but getting to write Superman for the very first time, in the pages of Action Comics no less, the one that started it all, goes down as one of the absolute most significant honors of my career,” Aaron said regarding the “I, Bizarro” arc. “So the amazing John Timms and I are doing our very best to give readers a Superman tale full of action and surprises, the most Bizarro of all Bizarro stories, in what Bizarro himself would call the worst Bizarro story ever told!”

“We’ve been building to Brainiac’s epic return since Superman #1 and the start of Dawn of DC,” Williamson added regarding the “House of Brainiac” arc. “This crossover will have massive ramifications not just for Superman but across all of the DC Universe. Plus, it’s a fun roller coaster ride with Superman, Lex Luthor, Lobo, Supergirl, and the Super-Family up against Brainiac and a Czarnian army. It’s going to be full of surprises, new ideas, and the same kind of tone that we’re presenting in the Superman series. I’m pumped to be working with Rafa again, and the pages have been bonkers. It’s everything I love about Superman and his mythology but turned up to 11.”

“I, Bizarro” begins in Action Comics #1061, on sale January 9, 2024 from DC. Action Comics #1064 goes on sale in April 2024 to kick of “House of Brainiac.”