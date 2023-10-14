Wolverine: Marvel Reveals First Look at ‘Sabretooth War’ Arc

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for Wolverine #41 — which kicks off the 10-part “Sabretooth War” story arc.

Written by Benjamin Percy and Victor LaValle and illustrated by Cory Smith and Geoff Shaw, Wolverine #41 hits comic shops in January 2024. The issue features a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu. At New York Comic Con 2023, Marvel revealed a number of unlettered interior pages from Wolverine #41. The publisher has also revealed Yu’s cover art for issues #42-44.

Check out the first-look preview for Wolverine #41 and cover art for issues #42-44 below:

41 42 43 44

What to expect from Wolverine’s ‘Sabretooth War’ arc

“Wolverine and Sabretooth have one of bloodiest feuds in all of pop culture history and this January, their rivalry reaches a brand-new peak in SABRETOOTH WAR, a ten-part epic coming to Percy’s run on WOLVERINE. SABRETOOTH WAR will begin in WOLVERINE #41 and culminate in the landmark WOLVERINE #50,” Marvel explains. “Having shepherded the character through the Krakoan age, it’s finally time for Percy to pit Wolverine against his greatest foe!” The publisher promises that Percy and his team will deliver the “definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story.”

Wolverine #41 goes on sale Wednesday, January 10 from Marvel Comics. Issue #42 arrives on January 31, followed by issue #43 on February 14 and issue #44 on February 28.