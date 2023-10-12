Eli Manning, NY Giants Working on Mystery Marvel Comics Project

Former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has teamed with Marvel Comics for a mysterious new project.

Manning made an appearance at New York Comic Con 2023 — holding a microphone in one hand and the shield of Captain America in the other. “[Eli Manning] touched down at #MarvelNYCC and he’s working with the [Giants] on a special [Marvel Comics] project!” Marvel wrote on X. “Stay tuned.”

Manning is the son of Archie Manning and younger brother of Peyton Manning, both of whom are also former NFL quarterbacks. Like his father, Manning played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. He was selected first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. However, the Chargers traded him to the New York Giants during the draft.

Manning played for the Giants for the entirety of his professional career — from 2004 to 2019. Along the way, he led the Giants to victory at both Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Both times, the Giants defeated the New England Patriots — and both times, Manning claimed the title of MVP. Manning announced his retirement from the NFL in January 2020. In 2021, however, he returned to the Giants in a business operations and fan engagement role.