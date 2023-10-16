Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn Star in New Dark Horse Graphic Novels

Dark Horse Comics has announced Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, a new series of original graphic novels set in the galaxy far, far away.

At New York Comic Con 2023, Lucasfilm Publishing revealed that Dark Horse‘s Hyperspace Stories line would kick off with a pair of graphic novels starring Jedi Masters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, respectively. The Obi-Wan OGN comes from the writer/artist duo of Cecil Castelucci and Lucas Marangon. Meanwhile, the Qui-Gon book hails from George Mann and Andrea Mutti.

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan: Master and apprentice

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a major player the Star Wars franchise since day one. Played by Alec Guinness, the character first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983. Ewan McGregor later portrayed a young Obi-Wan in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy from 1999 to 2005. Additionally, 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace co-starred Liam Neeson as Obi-Wan’s master, Qui-Gon Jinn.

Last year, McGregor reprised the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi — a Disney+ limited series set roughly halfway between the events of the two trilogies. The series finale also saw Neeson make a cameo as Qui-Gon, uniting the two characters in live-action for the first time since 1999. That said, Neeson has also returned to provide Qui-Gon’s voice on occasion, most recently in the Disney+ animated series Tales of the Jedi.