Shang-Chi Takes the Villains’ Side in Marvel’s New Gang War Promo Art

Marvel Comics has revealed a new piece of promotional artwork for the upcoming “Gang War” crossover event.

The new “Gang War” promo art hails from acclaimed Venom artist Ryan Stegman. In it, Peter Parker/Spider-Man rallies his troops — Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Elektra Natchios/Daredevil, Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, She-Hulk, Luke Cage, and Spider-Boy — against New York City’s various crime lords and supervillains. This rogues’ gallery includes the likes of the Kingpin, Hammerhead, Typhoid Mary, Black Mariah, Hobgoblin, the Owl, Tombstone, and more. Curiously, the often-heroic Shang-Chi is also standing with the villains. Marvel previously teased that “Gang War” would call Shang-Chi’s allegiances into question, with the Master of Kung Fu being forced to play both sides of the conflict.

Check out Ryan Stegman’s promo art for “Gang War” below:

What is Marvel’s ‘Gang War’ about?

In Marvel’s “Gang War” event, an all-out war breaks out between New York’s most dangerous crime lords. In order to combat the ensuing chaos, Spider-Man wages a war of his own, uniting numerous other heroes with the goal of taking down the embattled super-gangs. However, the city’s current anti-vigilante laws aren’t going to make things easy on them, even with Luke Cage as mayor.

A prelude to “Gang War” kicks off this November, with the Spider-Man-centric crossover officially getting underway in December. It is scheduled to run into March 2024. In the meantime, Marvel is set to dish on the event during its “Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War” panel at New York Comic Con this Friday, October 13. The panel promises new cover art reveals, plus additional announcements. Panelists include writers Zeb Wells, Erica Schultz, and Greg Pak, as well as Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

“Gang War: First Strike” begins in Amazing Spider-Man #37 on Wednesday, November 8. The “Gang War” event kicks off proper in Amazing Spider-Man #39 on Wednesday, December 6.