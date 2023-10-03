Miguel O’Hara Crashes a Monster Mash on New Spider-Man 2099 Connecting Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Todd Nauck’s five-part connecting variant cover for the upcoming limited series Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man 2099‘s new comic series launches in January 2024. The horror-tinged book pits Miguel O’Hara against the various monsters of the Marvel Universe. On Nauck’s connecting cover, the Spider-Man of Tomorrow can be seen leaping into action against Marvel Zombies, Dracula, Terror, Werewolf by Night, and Man-Thing. However, Miguel isn’t fighting alone. He is joined by fellow futuristic Marvel heroes Blade 2099 and Moon Knight 2099.

Check out Todd Nauck’s connecting variant cover for Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #1-5 below:

What to expect from Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 comes from writer Steve Orlando. The five-issue limited series will release weekly from Wednesday, January 3 to Wednesday, January 31. Each issue is illustrated by a different artist — more specifically, Devmalya Pramanik, Michael Dowling, Jason Muhr, Chris Campana, and Stefano Raffaele, in that order. All five issues feature main cover art by Nick Bradshaw.

“Returning to 2099 has been a blast, especially with the chance to do this series of one-shots crashing Miguel up against some of Marvel’s greatest horror icons — all of whom are newly debuting in 2099!” Orlando said of the book. “I can’t think of a better reality to work in than the world of 2099 — that dark, neon projection of our own modern day. And no matter the horror coming in the series, Spider-Man 2099 is set to defend his city and his people — whether it’s with a gravity-defying moon shot, an infestation of next-generation zombies, or helping a mercenary werewolf finally cut his leash!”

Miguel O’Hara – Spider-Man 2099 #1 goes on sale January 3, 2024 from Marvel Comics.