Spider-Man 2099’s New Series Has Miguel Take on Marvel’s Horror Characters

Marvel has detailed the upcoming Spider-Man 2099 comic series, which is set to release in January 2024 and features plenty of Marvel horror characters.

On Marvel’s website, the company revealed that the five-part limited series will see Miguel O’Hara take on many of Marvel’s iconic horror characters, including Man-Thing of 2099, Dracula, zombies, Werewolf by 2099, and Terror. Along the way, he’ll team up with characters like Moon Knight 2099 and Blade 2099.

The series will be written by Steve Orlando with art by Devmalya Pramanik, Michael Dowling, Jason Muhr, Chris Campana, and Stefano Raffaele, with covers by Nick Bradshaw. Issues will release weekly on January 3, January 10, January 17, January 24, and January 31.

You can see the five covers in the slideshow below:

What to expect from Spider-Man 2099’s new series

“Returning to 2099 has been a blast, especially with the chance to do this series of one-shots crashing Miguel up against some of Marvel’s greatest horror icons — all of whom are newly debuting in 2099,” Orlando stated. “I can’t think of a better reality to work in than the world of 2099—that dark, neon projection of our own modern day.

“And no matter the horror coming in the series, Spider-Man 2099 is set to defend his city and his people—whether it’s with a gravity-defying moon shot, an infestation of next-generation zombies, or helping a mercenary werewolf finally cut his leash!”