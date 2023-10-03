Skybound’s Transformers #1 Gets Second Printing With New Variant Covers

The first issue of Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics‘ new Transformers series is already heading back to the printers.

According to Skybound, writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer’s Transformers #1 has sold out at the distributor level ahead of its release this Wednesday, October 4. As such, a second printing will roll out on Wednesday, November 1. The second edition of Transformers #1 features five commemorative variant covers — two by Jason Howard, two by Lewis LaRosa, and one by Greg Tocchini. At this time, Skybound has revealed Howard and LaRosa’s collective four covers.

Check out Jason Howard and Lewis LaRosa’s second printing variant covers for Transformers #1 below:

Jason Howard – Cover A Jason Howard – Cover B Lewis LaRosa – Cover C Lewis LaRosa – Cover D

What to expect from Skybound’s Transformers

“Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies — the Decepticons,” an official synopsis for Skybound’s Transformers #1 reads. “As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. Humanity’s only hope for survival is Optimus Prime and the Autobots.”

IDW Publishing held the license to publish official Transformers comics from 2005 to 2022. Skybound subsequently acquired the license earlier this year. The company’s new Transformers comics will be part of its larger Energon Universe. Skybound and Image’s Energon Universe kicked off this past June with the launch of Void Rivals by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, and Matheus Lopes — the first issue of which featured a surprise appearance by the Autobot known as Jetfire.

Transformers #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 4 from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. The second printing hits comic shops exactly four weeks later on November 1.