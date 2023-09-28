Skybound Entertainment Announces NYCC 2023 Lineup

Skybound Entertainment — the studio behind such comics as The Walking Dead and Invincible — has announced its full lineup of panels and events for New York Comic Con 2023.

NYCC 2023 takes place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15. That said, Skybound‘s presence at the convention will actually kick off with an off-site event on Friday, October 13 — more specifically, a signing at Midtown Comics Times Square featuring Energon Universe creators Lorenzo De Felici, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson, and Tom Reilly.

Things continue on Saturday, October 14 with a panel officially welcoming Transformers and G.I. Joe to the Energon Universe. Later that same day, Skybound co-founder Robert Kirkman — writer and co-creator of both The Walking Dead and Invincible — will partake in a special panel celebrating the comic series’ respective 20th anniversaries.

Speaking of Invincible, the development team behind the upcoming video game Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will partake in their own panel on the final day of the con. “For to-the-minute updates and schedules, fans should be sure to follow the Skybound social channels,” the company wrote in its official announcement.

Skybound’s full NYCC 2023 panel details

The full list of details, times, and locations for all of Skybound’s NYCC 2023 panels and events can be found below:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023

Offsite Activation:

Energon Universe Signing at Midtown Comics Times Square

6:00 p.m. ET, 200 W. 40th St., New York, NY 10018

Featuring Lorenzo De Felici (Artist, Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Writer/Artist, TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (Writer, Duke and Cobra Commander) and Tom Reilly (Artist, Duke) for the first-ever Energon Universe group signing. Limited quantities of the Duke #1 Aschan will be available for attendees.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2023

Transformers & G.I. Joe: Welcome To The Energon Universe

10:45-11:45 a.m. ET, Room 405, Javits Center

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! The TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE are back at Skybound, joined by the mega-hit Void Rivals! Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Lorenzo De Felici (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander), Tom Reilly (Duke), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal the secrets behind the biggest new comics of 2023. Moderated by Arris Quinones (Host/Co-Creator, Variant Comics). Attendees will receive a copy of the Duke #1 Aschan (while supplies last).

Invincible & The Walking Dead Celebrate 20 Years!

12:15-1:15 p.m. ET, Room 405, Javits Center

Celebrate the 20th anniversaries of THE WALKING DEAD and INVINCIBLE comic book series and beyond in a special panel with the man behind both iconic franchises, Robert Kirkman! Moderated by James Viscardi (Executive Editor, ComicBook.com).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2023

Invincible: Bringing Atom Eve To Video Games

2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 1C-03, Javits Center

Join Jill Murray (Creative Director), Rossi Gifford (Art Director), Mike Rogers (Creative Director, Franchise), Mary Arroz (Writer), and Lauren Lehmann (Animation Director) as they discuss how they created the upcoming video game Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. Learn from veterans in the video games industry how they approached creative direction, narrative, design, and art direction to adapt a beloved comic book and animated series to the video game format.