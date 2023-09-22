Tom King’s Wonder Woman #1 Heads Back for a Second Printing at DC

DC‘s Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is heading back to the printers mere days after releasing in comic shops.

On Twitter/X, DC announced that the first issue of King and Sampere’s Wonder Woman relaunch would be getting a second printing. Due for release on October 24, the second edition of Wonder Woman #1 features a new cover drawn by DC president Jim Lee, with inks by Scott Williams and colors by Alex Sinclair. Lee’s new Wonder Woman art will also be “showcased in a special foil triptych variant cover of the DC Trinity from the ‘Jim Lee Icons’ cover series.”

The second printing cover will feature one-of-a-kind Wonder Woman art by @JimLee, @ScottW_inks, @Sinccolor, also to be showcased in a special foil triptych variant cover of the DC Trinity from the “Jim Lee Icons” cover series. pic.twitter.com/fSGasITVmU — DC (@DCOfficial) September 22, 2023

What is DC’s new Wonder Woman series about?

Written by King, illustrated by Sampere, and colored by Tomeu Morey, Wonder Woman #1 released this past Tuesday, September 19. “After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil,” the debut issue’s official synopsis reds. “To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don’t comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect!”

King opened up about his approach to writing the new series during a recent interview with DC itself. “I write a lot of comics (comics I love) that are about sad dudes being sad — sort of kind of deconstructions of superhero and genre trope. This is not that,” he said. “This is the other kind of comic I love to write, what I tried to do in Superman: Up in the Sky and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This is a story where every panel, every page points back to Wonder Woman, seeks to show the reader why Wonder Woman is awesome, how she kicks ass in a unique and compelling way.”

King further explained that there will be “huge stakes and emotional consequences.” At the end of the day, however, “my job in every issue and arc is to convince the reader that they’re reading the essential superhero of the DC Universe.”

Wonder Woman #1 is on sale now from DC. The second printing hits comic shops on Tuesday, October 24 (with a Final Order Cutoff date of Sunday, October 1).