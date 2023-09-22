The Original Planet of the Apes Gets a New Prequel Series From Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios have announced Beware the Planet of the Apes, a new comic book series set during the original Planet of the Apes era.

Beware the Planet of the Apes launches in January from writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Álvaro López. The four-issue limited series serves as a prequel to the film that started it all, 1968’s Planet of the Apes. According to Marvel, Beware is “steeped in appreciation for the classic style of the initial films.” The new series also features beloved franchise characters like Cornelius, Zira, and Nova.

Check out Taurin Clarke’s cover art for Beware the Planet of the Apes #1 below:

What to expect from Guggenheim and López’s new series

An official synopsis for Beware the Planet of the Apes #1 reads as follows: “Into the Forbidden Zone! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race — but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker ‘Nova’…”

“I’ve been entertained and intrigued by Planet of the Apes ever since I got a Mego Doctor Zaius doll as a birthday present, and my local television station ran the original pentalogy every afternoon for a week in the summertime,” Guggenheim said. “In many ways, Apes is one of the OG franchises, filled with mystery, fascinating characters, and some truly off-the-wall surprises.”

The writer continued, “That’s the spirit I’m working to evoke with BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES … I’m particularly excited that we’re going to be reusing some of Doug Moench, George Tuska, and Alfredo Alcala’s original Marvel work on ADVENTURES ON THE PLANET OF THE APES as a part of our storytelling.”

Marvel has a long history with Planet of the Apes

Marvel initially began publishing licensed Planet of the Apes comics under its now-defunct Curtis Magazines imprint in 1974. That original series ran for 29 issues through 1977. Additionally, in 1975, Marvel launched the aforementioned Adventures on the Planet of the Apes under its main banner. The series wrapped up in 1976 after 11 issues. In the following years, other publishers — such as Dark Horse Comics and BOOM! Studios — picked up the Planet of the Apes license.

However, Marvel recently reacquired the license following parent company Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox (which owned the Planet of the Apes film franchise through its 20th Century Fox production label). Earlier this year, the House of Ideas launched a new Planet of the Apes comic series from writer David Walker and artist Dave Wachter. In contrast to Guggenheim and López’s upcoming throwback prequel, Walker and Wachter’s series is based on the recent Planet of the Apes reboot films.

Beware the Planet of the Apes #1 goes on sale January 3, 2024 from Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios.