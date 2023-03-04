Marvel Will Launch 20th Century Studios Comics In April

Nearly four years ago, Disney closed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox and all of its entertainment assets. Since then, the studio was renamed 20th Century Studios, and some of the company’s iconic franchises, including Alien and Predator, have moved from Dark Horse Comics to the Disney-owned Marvel Comics. However, later this year, 20th Century Studios is getting a comics line of its own through Marvel.

Marvel has announced that the upcoming Planet of the Apes ongoing comic will be the first title published by 20th Century Studios Comics in April. Subsequently, Alien #1 and Predator #2, will also be published under that imprint later in April.

In a statement, Marvel Editor-in-Chief, C.B. Cebulski, explained why the new imprint was formed.

“Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love,” said Cebulski. “This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that. Now that we’re bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we’re all honored to expand upon it in the coming months.”

For now, Alien, Planet of the Apes, and Predator are the only titles confirmed for the line. Other 20th Century Studios titles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly are currently published by Boom! Studios. Regardless, we wouldn’t be surprised if those titles eventually migrate to this comic line as well.

