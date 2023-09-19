Marvel Commemorates Moon Knight’s Death and Rebirth With New Greg Capullo Variants

Acclaimed comic book artist Greg Capullo‘s latest Marvel work comes in the form of two new variant covers commemorating the death and rebirth of Moon Knight.

Marvel Comics has revealed Capullo’s variant cover for December’s Moon Knight #30, which marks the third and final issue in writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio‘s “Death of Moon Knight” story arc. Capullo has also crafted a variant for MacKay and Cappuccio’s Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, which hits shelves in January and introduces a brand-new Fist of Khonshu. The latter cover “gives readers a final look at Marc Spector’s classic costume before the new, more brutal Moon Knight emerges to take his place!”

Check out Greg Capullo’s variant covers for Moon Knight #30 and Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 below:

Moon Knight #30

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1

Moon Knight is dead, long live Moon Knight

“MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT rises, clawing itself from the grave!” MacKay said when the latter series was announced. “We’re thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss … and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I’m excited for readers to join us!”

An official synopsis for Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 reads as follows: “Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre’s master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission … and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.”

Moon Knight #30 goes on sale Wednesday, December 13 from Marvel Comics. Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 follows suit on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The former issue features a main cover by Stephen Segovia, while the latter features a main cover by David Finch.