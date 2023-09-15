A New Moon Knight Replaces Marc Spector in Upcoming Marvel Series

Moon Knight may be about to die, but the next Fist of Khonshu will rise in a new Marvel Comics series arriving in 2024.

Marvel announced Vengeance of the Moon Knight is launching in January 2024. Coming from the current Moon Knight creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio, Vengeance of Moon Knight will see Khonshu crown a new avatar following Marc Spector’s upcoming death in Moon Knight #28-30.

What is Vengeance of the Moon Knight about?

“When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu’s wrath will awaken!” the publisher teased. “Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc’s place in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT—a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead! Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre’s master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission… and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.”

MacKay said of the series, “MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT rises, clawing itself from the grave! We’re thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss… and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I’m excited for readers to join us!

Cappuccio said the new character design for Moon Knight was inspired by “ancient Egyptian banded armor.” He continued, “I replaced the classic batons with similar weapons that are reminiscent of the flowers of the Nile as depicted in the hieroglyphics. He is a new Moon Knight in both appearance and spirit and needed a change of look to suit the situation as you will see!”

Featuring cover art by David Finch, Vengeance of the Moon Knight arrives on January 3, 2024.