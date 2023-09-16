Marvel’s Spider-Boy #1 Reveals First-Look Preview, New Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for Dan Slott and Paco Medina’s Spider-Boy #1, which kicks off Bailey Briggs’ first solo series early this coming November.

At this time, the publisher has revealed four unlettered preview pages from Spider-Boy #1. Among other things, these pages show Bailey Briggs/Spider-Boy and his mentor, Peter Parker/Spider-Man, battling a new bowling-themed villain named Gutterball (who was probably upset the name “Kingpin” was already taken). Furthermore, Marvel has shared all the different covers that will ship with Spider-Boy’s debut issue, including the newly-revealed foil variant cover by Kaare Andrews.

Additional alternate covers include a variant by Chris Campana, a variant by David Aja, a variant by Skottie Young, a “Negative Space” variant by John Tyler Christopher, and an homage variant by Luciano Vecchio. (Vecchio’s variant pays tribute to Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Stan Goldberg, and Artie Simek’s iconic cover art for 1962’s Amazing Spider-Man #1.) Spider-Boy #1 features a main cover by Humberto Ramos, which will also be available as a virgin variant.

Check out the first-look preview and all the covers for Spider-Boy #1 below:

Humberto Ramos John Tyler Christopher Luciano Vecchio Chris Campana Kaare Andrews David Aja Skottie Young

What to expect from Marvel’s Spider-Boy

Slott and Medina’s Spider-Boy spins out of Slott and Mark Bagley’s Spider-Man run, which introduced Bailey Briggs as Peter Parker’s secret sidekick. “Spider-Man isn’t supposed to have a sidekick. That’s just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this,” Slott said of the new series. “Both this character — and this new title — are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He’ll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys.”

The writer continued, “The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: ‘What in the hell did I just read?!’ and ‘When is the NEXT one coming out?!'”

Spider-Boy #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 1 from Marvel Comics.