Father Matthew Lets the Devil Out in Daredevil #2 First Look

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for the upcoming second issue of Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder‘s run on Daredevil.

The newly released Daredevil #1 introduces readers to a version of Matt Murdock who has forgotten his life as the Man Without Fear — and found a new calling as “Father Matthew,” a Catholic priest. However, when a demon possessing Elektra attacks Father Matthew, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen begins to re-emerge in order to save his lost love. October’s Issue #2 continues the story, with Matt once again suiting up as Daredevil in order to confront the corruption plaguing his beloved neighborhood. The first-look preview consists of John Romita Jr.‘s cover art, as well as four unlettered interior pages by Kuder.

Check out the first-look preview for Daredevil #2 below:

What to expect from Daredevil #2 – and beyond

An official synopsis for Daredevil #2 reads as follows: “Industry stars Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s next exciting chapter of Daredevil’s new era continues following Daredevil’s shocking status quo revealed in issue #1! Corruption is tearing Hell’s Kitchen apart! Those who have sworn to protect the city have betrayed their oaths, and Matt Murdock is seeking righteous retribution, one billy club to the face at a time! Daredevil’s losing allies left and right … so what does that mean for the love of his life, Elektra?!”

“I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell’s Kitchen,” Ahmed previously said of his and Kuder’s relaunch. “And so that’s at the center of this … him and his world, but it’s the Marvel Universe. What I’ve really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people’s mind when they pop up on the page!”

Daredevil #2 goes on sale Wednesday, October 18 from Marvel Comics.