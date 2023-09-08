Marvel’s Voices Expands With New Avengers One-Shot

Marvel Comics has announced Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1, the latest entry in the Marvel’s Voices series of inclusivity-focused one-shots.

Set to hit comic shops early this coming December, Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 assembles an all-star team of diverse writers and artists for a collection of stories starring key members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — namely, Iron Man, Captain America, Ghost Rider, and Photon. The issue features a main cover by Taurin Clarke, as well as variant covers by Paco Medina and Ethan Young.

Check out the covers for Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 below:

Taurin Clarke Paco Medina Ethan Young

What to expect from Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1

The writers attached to Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robbie Thompson, Jason Concepcion, and Justina Ireland. Meanwhile, the comic’s artists include Tadam Gyadu, Sid Kotian, Moisés Hidalgo, and Karen Darboe. Check out additional details regarding what each writer/artist duo brings to the table below:

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) and artist Tadam Gyadu (SPIDER-MAN: INDIA) come together for a poignant Iron Man tale that sees Tony use his own personal journey to help a struggling super villain.

Two Marvel mainstays, writer Robbie Thompson (SILK) and artist Sid Kotian (STORM), team up to explore the American values that Captain America has always stood for as he has a thrilling showdown with his archenemy, Red Skull!

TV writer and podcast host Jason Concepcion and acclaimed comic book artist Moisés Hidalgo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) both make their joint Marvel Comics debut with the return of Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider! Following his role in the AVENGERS ASSEMBLE crossover, Robbie must rev up the Hell Charger to battle a band of demons that are preying on his community.

And rising Marvel talents Justina Ireland (STAR WARS: SANA STARROS) and artist Karen Darboe (BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE) bring readers to the stars where Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon, has to use her one-of-a-kind expertise and training to fend off a new cosmic threat.

“For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we’re stronger together than apart!” Marvel wrote in its official announcement. “Now, join a team of Marvel’s finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that tackle diverse ideologies, identities, and backgrounds through the lens of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!”

Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 goes on sale Wednesday, December 6.