Marvel’s G.O.D.S. Reveals New Variant Cover, Encyclopedia Teaser

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Phil Noto‘s variant cover for December’s G.O.D.S. #3 — as well as an “encyclopedia teaser image” to help prime readers for the new series.

Written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Valerio Schiti, Marvel‘s G.O.D.S. launches this October. The series features main covers by Mateus Manhanini. Issue #3 hits comic shops on Wednesday, December 20. Noto’s variant cover for the issue features the series’ major characters. These include “Wyn, servant of The-Powers-That-Be; Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things; Dimitri, chained apprentice [of] The-Powers-That-Be; Mia, a magic girl caught between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things; and Cubisk Core, a Proto-Mage with an insidious agenda.”

Check out Phil Noto’s variant cover for G.O.D.S. #3 below:

In addition to Noto’s issue #3 cover, Marvel has provided the aforementioned encyclopedia teaser. This informative image provides definitions for some of the key terms featured in G.O.D.S. — such as “The-Powers-That-Be,” “The-Natural-Order-of-Things,” “Avatar,” “Centivar,” “The Centrum,” “Babylon Event,” “Proto-Mage,” and “The Compact.” Check it out below:

G.O.D.S. redefines the Marvel Universe’s pantheon

“When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman said of the new series. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

An official synopsis for G.O.D.S. #1 reads as follows: “The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.”

G.O.D.S. #1 goes on sale October 4 from Marvel Comics. G.O.D.S. #2 arrives on November 8, followed by issue #3 on December 20 and issue #4 on January 24, 2024.