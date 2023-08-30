Transformers First Look Previews Daniel Warren Johnson’s New Skybound Series

Skybound Entertainment has released a sneak peek at the first issue of Daniel Warren Johnson’s new Transformers series.

Written and illustrated by Johnson and colored by Mike Spicer, Transformers #1 arrives in October 2023 from Skybound Entertainment and Hasbro. The new series continues to explore Hasbro’s Energon Universe, which readers were first introduced to in June 2023’s Void Rivals #1 by Robert Kirkman, Matheus Lopes, and Lorenzo De Felici.

View the Transformers #1 preview and cover art below:

Which Transformers will be in Skybound’s new series?

The first storyline in the new Transformers series will focus on a number of fan-favorite characters, including Autobots Optimus Prime, Ratchet, Cliffjumper, Arcee, and Wheeljack. The Decepticons’ roster includes Starscream, Rumble, Skyward, Laserbeak, and Soundwave.

“Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory,” the publisher said of the series. “Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. Humanity’s only hope for survival is Optimus Prime.”

“To my readers, retailers, and fellow transformer fans: GET READY! I’ve only been drawing Optimus Prime and the rest of this amazing cast since I was in FIRST GRADE,” Johnson previously told Skybound. “This is a dream project for me, and I’m so glad to be adding a new chapter to the decades-long celebration of robots turning into cars. Also, cab-over trucks are so fun to draw!”

Skybound and Hasbro’s Energon Universe also includes G.I. Joe

Following the launch of Transformers, the Energon Universe will continue to expand with two new G.I. Joe series. The start of Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire’s Duke limited series arrives in December 2023, which is then followed by a new Cobra Commander run coming in January 2024 from Williamson, Andrea Milana, and Annalisa Leoni.

Transformers #1 features cover and variant cover art by Johnson and Spicer. Additional variants come from Ryan Ottley, Orlando Arocena, Cliff Chiang, Francis Manapul, and Ian Bertram.

Transformers #1 releases on October 4, 2023, from Skybound Entertainment.