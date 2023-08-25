Marvel’s Peach Momoko Unleashes ‘Nightmare’ Variant Cover Series

Marvel Comics has announced a new line of “Nightmare” variant covers from acclaimed artist Peach Momoko.

No fewer than 26 of Momoko’s Nightmare variant covers will ship with various Marvel titles throughout the month of December 2023. At this time, the publisher has revealed seven of these variants — which are for Alpha Flight #5 (on sale December 6), Amazing Spider-Man #40 (on sale December 20), Black Panther #7 (on sale December 27), Doctor Strange #10 (on sale December 20), Incredible Hulk #7 (on sale December 20), Immortal Thor #5 (on sale December 13), and Luke Cage: Gang War #2 (on sale December 13), respectively. Marvel previously revealed Momoko’s cover for Spider-Gwen: Smash #1, which arrives December 6.

Check out the first batch of Peach Momoko’s Nightmare variant covers below:

“[T]hese creepy covers spotlight the body horror, mysterious mysticism, and the startling tragedy that exists throughout the Marvel mythos,” the House of Ideas said of Momoko’s Nightmare variants. “Fans experienced the dark side of Momoko’s imagination in her recent story in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1. Now, see it unleashed again with these breathtaking new pieces!”

Which other Marvel titles are getting Nightmare variants?

The full list of Marvel comics that will feature one of Momoko’s Nightmare variant covers can be found below:

On Sale 12/6

ALPHA FLIGHT #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

AVENGERS #8 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

BLADE #6 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

DAREDEVIL #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

FANTASTIC FOUR #14 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SENTRY #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

THUNDERBOLTS #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

VENOM #28 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

X-MEN #29 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/13

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

IMMORTAL THOR #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

MOON KNIGHT #30 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

DOCTOR STRANGE #10 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

INCREDIBLE HULK #7 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

WOLVERINE #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/27