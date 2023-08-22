Spider-Gwen: On Tour Gets a New Title at Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics‘ upcoming Spider-Gwen limited series is no longer titled Spider-Gwen: On Tour. The four-issue series is now officially known as Spider-Gwen: Smash.

Spider-Gwen: Smash was originally announced as Spider-Gwen: On Tour at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The series is due to launch in comic shops this December. It is written by Melissa Flores and illustrated by Enid Balám. Issue #1 features a main cover by David Nakayama, as well as variant covers by Elizabeth Torque and Peach Momoko.

Check out the covers for Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 below:

David Nakayama Elizabeth Torque Peach Momoko

Hey! Ho! Let’s go: What is Spider-Gwen: Smash about?

Per Marvel, Spider-Gwen: Smash sees Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider “return to her native dimension for an action-packed music tour gone wrong! On the road, Gwen and fans alike will meet awesome new Earth-65 versions of popular heroes including music legends Dazzler and Lila Cheney, encounter deadly new villains, and more!”

Furthermore, an official synopsis for issue #1 reads as follows: “The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place.”

“I am having the time of my life writing this limited series!” Flores said. “Getting to explore Gwen Stacy’s musical side as she goes on tour with the Mary Janes in her home dimension is a utter delight. Not only will the limits of Spider-Gwen’s aka Ghost-Spider’s powers be tested against some unexpected new enemies, but so will her relationships. There isn’t an escape portal to another world when things get uncomfortable inside a tour bus!”

Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 goes on sale in December 2023.