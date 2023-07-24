Spider-Gwen Swings Into New Marvel Series, Writer & Artist Revealed

Gwen Stacy and her band, the Mary Janes, are back in a new Marvel Comics limited series, Spider-Gwen: On Tour.

Announced by Marvel Comics during the Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Spider-Gwen: On Tour is a new four-issue series launching in December 2023 from writer Melissa Flores and artist Enid Balám.

The solicitation for Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 reads as follows: “TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC! The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!”

Spider-Gwen: A Woman of Two Different Worlds

In Marvel Comics lore, Earth-616’s version of Gwen Stacy was killed after she was kidnapped by Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin during an iconic storyline, “The Night Gwen Stacy Died,” that took place in 1973’s Amazing Spider-Man #121-122.

Earth-65 is home to a different version of Gwen Stacy who, like Peter Parker on Earth-616, was bitten by a genetically-engineered spider and then transformed herself into a superhero. After this world’s version of Peter was killed due to a science experiment gone wrong, Gwen joined an army of heroes to protect the Spider-Verse, meaning she frequently travels to other worlds and universes.

Gwen eventually made her way to Earth-616 and befriended Peter, Miles Morales, and a number of other fan-favorite characters. She now frequently travels between Earth-616, where she attends college, and her home on Earth-65. Recently, Gwen starred in a 2023 Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones miniseries, which saw her interact with different versions of herself who also happened to look like a number of major Spider-Man villains. The character was also heavily featured in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Gwen: On Tour #1 features covers by Elizabeth Torque and David Nakayama. The issue releases in December 2023 from Marvel Comics.