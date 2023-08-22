Marvel’s Lilith Drake Stars on Seductive What If? Dark: Tomb of Dracula Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed Stanley “Artgerm” Lau’s variant cover for November’s What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1. The variant stars none other than Lilith Drake, Dracula‘s daughter.

What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 offers a peek into an alternate reality where Dracula successfully turned Blade into a full-fledged vampire. According to Marvel, however, “Blade and Dracula won’t be the only ones getting their fangs bloody — the one-shot will also feature the return of the daughter of Dracula, Lilith Drake! Known for her intense hatred of her father, Lilith is back with a vengeance, and fans can see her in all her undead glory in a stunning variant cover by Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau.”

Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 below:

What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 bring Marv Wolfman back to Marvel

Legendary comic book writer Marv Wolfman — who co-created both Blade and Lilith Drake — returns to the Marvel fold to write What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1. The one-shot is illustrated by the duo of David Cutler and Scott Hanna. It features a main cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli.

“In 1972, I was a fledgling comics writer who mostly wrote short 2 to 8 page ‘monster’ stories when Editor Roy Thomas asked if I’d like to write TOMB OF DRACULA, my very first series for Marvel, and the book that would jumpstart my career,” Wolfman said. “So it is a real thrill now that 50-plus years later Marvel asked me to once again dive into that pool with this very special WHAT IF…? story, and to bring back that great cast of characters that artist Gene Colan and I created so many years ago. Thank you, Marvel, for giving me the chance to play with old friends one last time.”

What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 8.