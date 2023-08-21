Blade Co-Creator Marv Wolfman Returns to Marvel for New What If? Dark Story

Marvel Comics has announced What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula, a new one-shot from legendary comic book writer and Blade co-creator Marv Wolfman.

What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 arrives in comic shops this November. Written by Wolfman and illustrated by the duo of David Cutler and Scott Hanna, the one-shot will explore an alternate reality where Dracula successfully turned Blade into a full-fledged vampire.

Check out Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover art for What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 below:

“Wolfman redefined comic book horror storytelling in his groundbreaking run of THE TOMB OF DRACULA, where he introduced Dracula to the Marvel Universe and co-created Blade and the daughter of Dracula, Lilith Drake,” Marvel wrote in its official announcement. “Now, decades later, he’ll revisit his mythology-molding work with a new WHAT IF…? story that asks the question, ‘WHAT IF … the legendary Dracula transformed Blade the vampire slayer … into a vampire?!'”

Marv Wolfman talks What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula

“In 1972, I was a fledgling comics writer who mostly wrote short 2 to 8 page ‘monster’ stories when Editor Roy Thomas asked if I’d like to write TOMB OF DRACULA, my very first series for Marvel, and the book that would jumpstart my career,” Wolfman said. “So it is a real thrill now that 50-plus years later Marvel asked me to once again dive into that pool with this very special WHAT IF…? story, and to bring back that great cast of characters that artist Gene Colan and I created so many years ago. Thank you, Marvel, for giving me the chance to play with old friends one last time.”

“Getting Marv back on TOMB OF DRACULA is a bucket list check-off,” added Executive Editor Nick Lowe. “He hasn’t lost a step and the opportunity to pair him with David Cutler and Scott Hanna to make a story that’s both love letter and one of the scariest and creepiest and new vampire stories I’ve read made it all the better!”

Created by Wolfman alongside the late Gene Colan, Eric Brooks/Blade first appeared in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10. Wesley Snipes famously played the half-vampire vampire slayer in New Line Cinema’s Blade movie trilogy from 1998 to 2004. Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones took over the role for the short-lived Blade: The Series on Spike in 2006. Mahershala Ali is attached to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s What If…? Dark anthology continues

The What If…? anthology series has been a staple of Marvel’s publishing line for over 40 years. These comics offer a glimpse into what the Marvel Universe might have looked like had key events played out differently. Meanwhile, What If…? Dark is an anthology of one-shots that launched this past July. These one-shots carry on the What If…? tradition, though put a decidedly darker spin on classic Marvel tales. What If…? Dark has already shown what things would have been like if Spider-Man had died instead of Gwen Stacy on that fateful night, or if Ben Grimm/the Thing had become Venom.

What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 8.