X-Men Blue: Origins Variant Highlights Mystique and Destiny’s Romance

Marvel Comics has revealed artist Russell Dauterman‘s variant cover for X-Men Blue: Origins #1.

X-Men Blue: Origins #1 is written by Si Spurrier and illustrated by Wilton Santos and Marcus To. Set to hit comic shops in November, the special one-shot promises to “clear away all the lies” and finally reveal Nightcrawler’s definitive origin story. While the affair between Azazel and Mystique that led to Nightcrawler‘s birth is well known, Marvel teases that Mystique’s true love, Destiny, also played a part in this story. Dauterman’s variant cover for the one-shot shows Mystique and Destiny sharing a passionate kiss.

Check out Russell Dauterman’s variant cover for X-Men Blue: Origins #1 below:

What is X-Men Blue: Origins #1 about?

“You think you know the tale of Mystique and Azazel’s devilish affair, but what role did Mystique’s true love Destiny play?” an official description for X-Men Blue: Origins #1 reads. “Their beautiful romance has steered the course of mutantdom throughout the century, and when they reunited on Krakoa, they became two of mutantkind’s most prominent leaders. Now, with FALL OF X spiraling around them, it’s time to spill their biggest secret!”

The upcoming one-shot spins out of writer Spurrier and artist Lee Garbett’s Nightcrawler-led limited series Uncanny Spider-Man, which itself launches in September. “After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run — and having the time of his life?! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows!” Marvel says of the series. “Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero’s life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can’t ignore the mutant plight forever … Between X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1 and this joyful series, Nightcrawler will be shaken to his foundations — and have a hell of a good time doing it!”

Marvel’s Si Spurrier talks Mystique

“Mystique, she’s fascinating and wonderful and would be an utterly unlikable character if it weren’t for the fact that everything she does is purely and pragmatically focused on love,” Spurrier said in an interview with Looper. “That redeems so much — this idea that she and her wife have this centuries-old romance that is so overwhelming that it threatens to destroy not only everybody around them but also each other.

“They keep coming together and smashing together and then going away and coming back,” the writer continued. “It’s this elaborate decades dance, which is such a wonderful thing to think about. Everything they do is focused on each other, so we can, if not quite forgive a lot of what Mystique does and has done, we can at least understand it in that context. That buys her a lot of points in my view.”

X-Men Blue: Origins #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 29 from Marvel Comics. The one-shot features a main cover by Francis Manapul.