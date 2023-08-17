X-Men/Iron Man Trailer Previews Emma Frost and Tony Stark’s Wedding

Marvel Comics has released an official trailer for the upcoming X-Men/Iron Man crossover featuring the wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark.

As announced back in June, the White Queen’s marriage to the Golden Avenger will take place within the pages of X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10. Both issues are due out in September as part of the “Fall of X” event. The two-part storyline is written by Gerry Duggan. X-Men #26 is illustrated by Jim Towe and Javier Pina, while Invincible Iron Man #10 is drawn by Juan Frigeri. The issues feature connecting covers by Lucas Werneck. Additionally, Invincible Iron Man #10 features a two-format homage variant cover by Meghan Hetrick.

Check out the trailer for X-Men/Iron Man: The Wedding of Emma Frost & Tony Stark below:

Per Marvel, the trailer “picks up with a flashback to the third annual Hellfire Gala, where Orchis devastated mutantkind on what was supposed to be their most glamorous night of the year. With all mutants either dead, missing, deported to Mars, or operating underground, Emma Frost — in disguise as Hazel Kendall — has turned to someone in similarly dire straits: Tony Stark. To face enemies like Feilong and Kingpin, they’ll form an alliance that’s sure to get the Marvel Universe talking. In the FALL OF X, Frost and Stark will do whatever it takes to survive … together.”

X-Men and Invincible Iron Man writer Gerry Duggan talks the Frost/Stark wedding

“Emma and Tony — I think now people are starting to get a sense of how they work,” Duggan recently told AiPT Comics. “I hope you all check it out. They are getting married. I promise no shenanigans. Beyond that, I don’t know what you’re going to get.”

The writer had previously discussed the storyline with IGN. “Neither seems like the marrying type,” he said of Iron Man and Emma Frost. “Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is, whether their marriage works or not, will need to be seen to be believed and you’ll have to buy it to find out … They certainly don’t seem like they’re ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly.”

X-Men #26 goes on sale Wednesday, September 6. Invincible Iron Man #10 follows suit on Wednesday, September 27.