Vision Becomes Marvel’s Most Important Superhero in New Avengers Cover Art

New Marvel Comics cover art for Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s Avengers series sees Vision rising above a defeated team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Comics released new cover art created by Stuart Immonen for Avengers #7, which is written by MacKay and illustrated by Villa. Immonen’s artwork sees only Vision still standing while Captain America/Sam Wilson, Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Thor, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Black Panther/T’Challa, and Iron Man/Tony Stark all lie below him.

“MacKay and Villa will pivot into their second arc on the title in November’s AVENGERS #7,” the publisher teased. “The Avengers defend the world—but they are beginning not to recognize the world as their own. What has happened to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and… what has happened to the Vision?”

Additionally, Marvel released Immonen’s artwork for Avengers #8, which hints at the return of the Twilight Court. Debuting in 2022’s Timeless #1, the Twilight Court is a dangerous group of supervillains previously pitted against Kang the Conqueror created by a mysterious figure named Myrddin.

What’s happened in Marvel’s Avengers series?

Following a dire warning from Kang about an upcoming threat known as the Tribulation Events in Timeless (2022) #1, Carol assembled a new team of Avengers at the start of the 2023 series. Since then, the heroes have had to deal with a group of biblical villains known as the Ashen Combine, who have wreaked havoc all across the globe while a giant metropolis known as the Floating City hovers above the planet.

The most recent issue, Avengers #4, saw the heroes split up in an effort to outflank the Ashen Combine while Sam and T’Challa infiltrated the Impossible City. The Avengers were largely met with defeat, however, as the Ashen Combine made quick work of the ruptured team. The story continues in Avengers #5, which releases on September 27, 2023.

Avengers #7 releases on November 1, 2023 from Marvel Comics. Avengers #8 follows on December 6, 2023.