The Mandalorian and Child First Look Previews a Creatively Reimagined Star Wars Story

A first look at The Mandalorian and Child’s cover art and interior pages previews a creatively reimagined Star Wars story.

Shared by StarWars.com, the artwork for The Mandalorian and Child comes from Jeffrey Brown. Brown, who is also writing the book, previously worked on similar reimagined Star Wars stories such as Darth Vader and Son and Vader’s Little Princess.

“Din Djarin, the terse Mandalorian bounty hunter, travels the galaxy with the adorable Grogu in tow,” the description of The Mandalorian and Child, per Chronicle Books, reads. “Whether he is keeping Grogu from messing with the ship’s controls or stopping him from using the Force to steal extra snacks, Mando’s lessons as a caretaker will be instantly fun and recognizable to all families.”

The Mandalorian and Child will also feature appearances from a number of fan-favorite characters, including Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Moff Gideon, Bo-Katan, IG-11, Peli Motto, and more.

“One of the things to love about the Mandalorian is how his ultra-tough exterior is tempered by how sweet and tender he can be with Grogu,” Brown said of the cover art. “Kids love bubbles. Who am I kidding, I love bubbles, too. I feel like beskar would have the right properties to enable making a highly efficient bubble machine that doesn’t clog up all the time.”

The Mandalorian made history as Star Wars’ first live-action show

Created by Iron Man’s Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019. The first live-action Star Wars series ever created, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a highly-skilled bounty hunter, as he tries to protect young Grogu from various threats across the galaxy. The series has aired three seasons so far, while a fourth season is currently in development.

Along with Pascal, The Mandalorian stars Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Penn Pershing, Emily Swallow as the Armorer, Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11, and more.

The Mandalorian and Child releases on November 7, 2023.