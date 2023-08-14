Batman: Off-World – Marvel’s Jason Aaron Is Writing His First Dark Knight Story

Jason Aaron, known for writing Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor, and more, is heading to DC Comics for a new limited series, Batman: Off-World.

Announced via IGN, Aaron is working with artist Doug Mahnke and inker Jamie Mendoza on a six-issue limited series titled Batman: Off-World.

“A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he’s never faced before—one from beyond the stars,” DC’s description of the series reads. “A universe of possible alien threats leads Batman to make a daring decision—to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life!”

Jason Aaron and DC Comics: There and back again

Much of Aaron’s credited work has been based at the House of Ideas as the writer’s career began in 2001 when he won a Marvel Comics contest with a Wolverine story script. In 2006, however, DC’s Vertigo imprint published The Other Side, a Vietnam War story written by Aaron, which went on to be nominated for Best Miniseries at the Eisner Awards. He also wrote another Vertigo series called Scalped and a Penguin-focused issue of 2008’s Joker’s Asylum for DC.

“I fell in love with comics because of DC,” Aaron said of Batman: Off-World. “The first books my young, beardless self ever plucked from a grocery store spinner rack were the New Teen Titans and World’s Finest and Batman. Books that opened the door to a universe of stories that would quite literally change the course of my life. So it is with great honor and excitement that at long last I get to make my proper debut as a DC writer, with a Batman story that takes a young Dark Knight on his own first journey into the far, wondrous reaches of the DC cosmos.”

For Marvel, Aaron has written Wolverine: Weapon X, The Incredible Hulk, Thor: God of Thunder, The Avengers, The Punisher, and more.

Batman: Off-World #1 features covers by Mahnke, Leirix, David Finch, Ben Oliver, and Pete Woods. The issue releases on November 21, 2023, from DC Comics.