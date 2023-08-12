Marvel Drops Chilling First Look at Werewolf by Night One-Shot

By Noah Dominguez

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for its upcoming Werewolf by Night one-shot, which howls into comic shops next month.

Watch Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night right here

Werewolf by Night #1 comes from writer Derek Landy and artist Fran Galán, and features a cover by Corin Howell. At this time, Marvel has revealed five unlettered preview pages from the one-shot. These pages depict the beginning of the unlikely (and “unholy”) alliance between Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone.

Check out the first-look preview for Werewolf by Night #1 below:

What is Marvel’s Werewolf by Night #1 about?

Announced back in June, Werewolf by Night #1 finds Jack Russell “in a race against time to save a young girl about to be sacrificed by monsters — and he isn’t the only one. When Elsa runs right into him, they’re forced to put their differences aside and team up … but will it be enough to save the day?” The one-shot’s story is “[t]old in black and white with pops of orange.”

This premise and the accompanying black-and-white aesthetic make the new comic quite similar to Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night, a live-action television special that premiered on Disney+ last October as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ special starred Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively. In addition to Jack and Elsa, it also marked the MCU debut of Man-Thing, a similarly horror-tinged Marvel Comics character.

Werewolf by Night #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 13.

Sign up for Disney+

Noah Dominguez
Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is the Senior Editor in charge of comics at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon. In addition to comic books, he loves cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

Share article

Trending

Related

X