Marvel Drops Chilling First Look at Werewolf by Night One-Shot

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for its upcoming Werewolf by Night one-shot, which howls into comic shops next month.

Werewolf by Night #1 comes from writer Derek Landy and artist Fran Galán, and features a cover by Corin Howell. At this time, Marvel has revealed five unlettered preview pages from the one-shot. These pages depict the beginning of the unlikely (and “unholy”) alliance between Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone.

Check out the first-look preview for Werewolf by Night #1 below:

What is Marvel’s Werewolf by Night #1 about?

Announced back in June, Werewolf by Night #1 finds Jack Russell “in a race against time to save a young girl about to be sacrificed by monsters — and he isn’t the only one. When Elsa runs right into him, they’re forced to put their differences aside and team up … but will it be enough to save the day?” The one-shot’s story is “[t]old in black and white with pops of orange.”

This premise and the accompanying black-and-white aesthetic make the new comic quite similar to Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night, a live-action television special that premiered on Disney+ last October as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ special starred Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively. In addition to Jack and Elsa, it also marked the MCU debut of Man-Thing, a similarly horror-tinged Marvel Comics character.

Werewolf by Night #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 13.