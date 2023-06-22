Werewolf by Night One-Shot Comic Announced by Marvel

Marvel Comics has announced a new, oversized one-shot starring the original Werewolf by Night.

Jack Russell is back in Marvel‘s Werewolf by Night #1, which is slated to hit comic shops this September from writer Derek Landy and artist Fran Galán. The one-shot sees Jack join forces with monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone. To that end, Corin Howell’s cover art shows Elsa brandishing a gun while Jack, in his werewolf form, looms large in the background.

This new one-shot comes after both Jack and Elsa joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios’ 2022 Disney+ Halloween special Werewolf by Night. Much like the live-action special, certain sections of the new comic will be presented in black-and-white.

“In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters,” an official synopsis for Werewolf by Night #1 reads. “Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn’t far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?” Notably, Marvel fans already have some idea, with Jack and Elsa having formed an alliance in the aforementioned Disney+ special.

Werewolf by Night’s Marvel history

Created by Roy Thomas, Jean Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog, Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2, cover-dated February 1972. In October 2020, Marvel Comics introduced Jake Gomez, a new incarnation of Werewolf by Night created by rapper Jaime “Taboo” Gomez alongside Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton. Gael García Bernal played the Jack Russell incarnation of the character in Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night. He starred in the special opposite Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone.

Werewolf by Night #1 goes on sale on Sept. 13.