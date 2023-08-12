Avengers Inc. Trailer Previews Marvel’s Murder Mystery Series

Marvel Comics has released an official trailer for the first issue of Avengers Inc. — a new mystery series from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk.

Avengers Inc. launches next month. A synopsis for issue #1 reads as follows: “Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And this September, Avengers Inc. is out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe … starting with their own!”

Check out the trailer for Avengers Inc. #1 below:

What to expect from Avengers Inc.

In keeping with the comic’s noir theme, series writer Ewing has kept details regarding Avengers. Inc close to the vest. “AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn’t know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!” Ewing explained. “It’s kind of a classic ‘will-they-won’t-they’ crime-solving partnership — or it would be if the ‘will-they’ in question was ‘save the world from…’ Well, that’d be telling. See you in September!”

That said, the official solicitation text for October’s Avengers Inc. #2 does offer a few more interesting tidbits. “Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s known ‘Victor Shade’ for years — as the Vision‘s cover identity,” it reads. “His name is Victor Shade. Whoever he is, he’s not the Vision. And together, they’re hunting the Ghost of Avengers Mansion — a ghost who might just be … the Vision? Did we mention our guest star?”

Avengers Inc. #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 13 from Marvel Comics. Issue #2 follows suit on Wednesday, October 18.