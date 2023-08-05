DC Studios Boss James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Batman Comics

DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn has revealed some of his absolute favorite Batman comics.

On Threads, a fan asked Gunn to name his favorite Batman story. In response, the filmmaker noted that he has “[s]o many” favorites, but narrowed it down to three picks: Grant Morrison‘s run on Batman; Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale; and Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler #1 by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. Notably, King in particular has been hand-picked as one of the architects of Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran‘s new DC Universe.

What are James Gunn’s favorite Batman comics about?

Legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison has penned a number of stories starring the Dark Knight over the years. However, their run writing DC‘s main Batman series began with issue #655 in 2006. Morrison’s acclaimed run is perhaps most notable for properly introducing readers to Batman’s biological son, Damian Wayne/Robin. The run also includes the acclaimed “Batman R.I.P.” arc.

Meanwhile, Jeph Loeb and the late Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween was originally published as a 13-issue limited series from late 1996 to late 1997. The series serves as the de facto sequel to Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. Set during the Dark Knight’s second year of crimefighting, it follows the hero’s efforts to capture the elusive Holiday killer. The Long Halloween received a two-part animated film adaptation in 2021. It also partially inspired Matt Reeves’ 2022 live-action film The Batman.

Finally, Tom King and Mitch Gerads’ Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler is a 64-page one-shot originally published in 2022. It was the first in a series of “One Bad Day” one-shots delving into what makes Batman’s enemies tick in the spirit of Alan Moore and Brian Bolland’s Batman: The Killing Joke. King and Gerads’ psychological Batman story finds the Dark Knight being driven to his wit’s end as he tries to figure out why the Riddler murdered a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason.

The DCU’s Batman takes cues from Grant Morrison

James Gunn is writing and directing Superman: Legacy, which will be the first big-screen entry in his and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU. After the Last Son of Krypton is re-introduced to moviegoers, a new Batman and Robin will take center stage in director Andy Muschietti‘s The Brave and the Bold. The upcoming DCU film is, in fact, based on Grant Morrison’s aforementioned Batman run, which Gunn has previously cited as one of his favorites. More specifically, The Brave in the Bold is expected to adapt Morrison’s “Batman and Son” arc.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a release date.