Daredevil Is Back in Black for ’90s-Themed Limited Series

Marvel Comics has announced Daredevil: Black Armor, a new four-issue limited series set during D.G. Chichester’s 1990s run on Daredevil.

Launching this November, Daredevil: Black Armor is written by Chichester and illustrated by Netho Diaz and JP Mayer. Issue #1 features a main cover by legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley and a variant cover by acclaimed God of War art director Rafael Grassetti. Marvel promises a “never-before-seen chapter of Daredevil that adds new depth and mystery” to the “fan-favorite era” that saw the Man Without Fear don a “sleek new armored costume.”

Mark Bagley Rafael Grassetti

An official synopsis for Daredevil: Black Armor reads as follows: “When civilians, heroes, and villains alike are disappearing into the dark depths of Hell’s Kitchen underground, Matt Murdock will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits to find out who’s responsible. Throughout the saga, Daredevil will be pitted against a who’s who of Marvel‘s deadliest villains including Hobgoblin, Sabretooth and more — all building towards an explosive confrontation with the mysterious evil that’s pulling all the strings! Matt’s armor will have to work overtime as the series delivers nonstop intense action and brutal fighting in extreme 90s’ fashion!”

D.G. Chichester talks Daredevil: Black Armor

“If someone told me earlier that I’d have another chance to put on Daredevil’s horns (let alone horns attached to a suit of black armor) I’d have thought they’d taken one too many whacks to the head with a billy club. But apparently my passport to Hell’s Kitchen still works just fine!” Chichester said of the new series. “It’s an unexpected (but welcome!) thrill to visit Matt Murdock’s neighborhood again, and to work with Marvel on going back in time to discover a new adventure for the man without fear.”

The writer continued, “The Daredevil office has been incredibly encouraging in taking some wild swings with this series … Returning to Matt and Daredevil and that costume where I left them — as the writer I am now — has been an amazing experience. It’s knowing how to jump off a rooftop — but accepting the challenge that you don’t always know where you’re going to land. I hope fans of my Fall From Grace and Fall of the Kingpin stories find more to enjoy in my take on hyper senses and heightened action — especially seen in an entirely new way thanks to the dynamite art and visual storytelling of Netho Diaz and JP Mayer.”

Daredevil: Black Armor #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 22 from Marvel Comics.