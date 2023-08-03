Star Wars: Dark Droids Is Inspired by Evil Dead, Alien & More

Star Wars: Dark Droids writer Charles Soule has discussed his influences for the “horror-fueled” Star Wars comic.

“Dark Droids draws inspiration from horror masterpieces like Frankenstein, The Thing, and the Evil Dead series, among many more,” Soule told StarWars.com. “I often put reference images into my scripts. Usually, they’re things like, ‘Here’s the specific model of stormtrooper I’d like to use’ or ‘This is what Burryaga’s lightsaber hilt looks like.’ For Dark Droids, though, the reference images were key shots from horror films designed to evoke mood or moments — something from Alien, and even things like the music video for Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rockit.'”

Soule continued, “I am a big fan of horror across all mediums, and getting a chance to import that into Star Wars has been a fantastic opportunity. Series artist Luke Ross has been doing a spectacular job of bringing the scares to the book — Dark Droids doesn’t look like anything else out there, within Star Wars or without.”

What is Star Wars: Dark Droids about?

Star Wars: Dark Droids is a newly-launched, five-part limited series published by Marvel Comics. Taking place between the events of 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return of the Jedi, the comic marks a rare journey to the horror genre for the Star Wars franchise.

An official synopsis for Dark Droids #1 reads as follows: “SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS!” A STAR WARS EPIC LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE! Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe? As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos! What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on? Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away! Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future!”

Written by Charles Soule, illustrated by Luke Ross, colored by Alex Sinclair, and lettered by Travis Lanham, Star Wars: Dark Droids #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics. Issue #2 goes on sale Wednesday, September 6.