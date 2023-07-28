Howard the Duck Gets a 50th Anniversary Special From Marvel Comics

Howard the Duck is getting his own 50th anniversary special from Marvel Comics in Nov. 2023.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Howard the Duck #1 is a new Marvel Comics one-shot that sees writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones officially reunite with the character. Zdarsky (Batman, Daredevil) and Quinones (Batman ’89, America) previously worked together on the 2015 Howard the Duck series, which ran for 11 issues.

What will Howard the Duck’s special be about?

“Meet Howard,” Marvel Comics said of the one-shot. “He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: “Whaugh If?”

Additionally, the special will feature a story (inspired by Steve Gerber and Gene Colan run from the 1970s) from writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Annie Wu that sees the anthropomorphic animal become the president of the United States while the country is being invaded by aliens. Then, Howard will replace Star-Lord as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in a tale created by writer Merritt K and artist Will Robson.

Howard the Duck was created by Gerberg and artist Val Mayerik, his first appearance being in 1973’s Adventures into Far #19. Known for his satirical nature, Howard the Duck has largely been absent from Marvel Comics continuity since Zdarsky and Quinones’ series ended; however, the character starred in his own 1986 solo film, which was directed by Willard Huyck. Howard has also made several cameo appearances in the MCU, where he’s voiced by Seth Green.

Featuring cover art by Ed McGuinness, Howard the Duck #1 releases on Nov. 29, 2023, from Marvel Comics.