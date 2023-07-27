Sabrina the Teenage Witch Annual Introduces 2 New Bad Witches

Archie Comics has announced a new Sabrina the Teenage Witch one-shot — and it spells double trouble for Sabrina Spellman.

Last September, Archie Comics introduced Amber Nightstone — Sabrina’s magical nemesis — within the pages of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Anniversary Spectacular #1. Now, the publisher has announced Sabrina Annual Spectacular #1, which hits comic shops this coming September. The special one-shot introduces two new antagonistic witches, Sapphire and Jade, who will join forces with Amber to form The Wicked Trinity.

Sabrina Annual Spectacular #1’s lead story is written by Jamie L. Rotante and illustrated by Holly G!. The one-shot also collects “magical Sabrina stories from throughout her iconic history.” Other credited artists include Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli. The main cover art is drawn by Dan Parent and colored by Rosario “Tito” Peña based on a concept by Vincent Lovallo.

Check out Dan Parent’s cover art for Sabrina Annual Spectacular #1 below:

What to expect from the Sabrina the Teenage Witch Annual Spectacular

“We saw such an enthusiastic reaction to Amber Nightstone that we had to go back and see who else she hangs out with,” Archie Comics Editor-in-Chief Mike Pellerito said. “Enter The Wicked Trinity! Sapphire and Jade are two new witches who love to be bad, but in a different way from Amber so it makes for some fascinating story angles to come that we’re excited to explore. Jamie’s story is a great introduction to these two and Holly’s art is always magical.”

“I’m always ecstatic when Mike asks me to write a new story, especially if I get the chance to help introduce new characters to the Archieverse,” Rotante added. “It’s an honor to get to work on a Sabrina story, and even more so to expand the witch world! Amber Nightstone’s introduction last year was such a fun and necessary addition to the magic realm, and I cannot wait for everyone to meet her two new sidekicks–but something tells me Jade and Sapphire won’t hide in her shadows for long!”

Meanwhile, Holly G! called herself the “first fully functioning witch” to draw Sabrina Spellman. “When I received Jamie’s script, I felt like I was dropped into this epic dangerous spellventure! I met these two new witches, Sapphire and Jade, and I just love their designs and energy,” she said.

Sabrina’s new rivals, explained

Archie Comics describes Jade as a “small-but-fierce woodland fairy who generates her power from the wind, is an agent of chaos, and is often the wildcard of any operation.” Conversely, Sapphire is more “calm and collected.” She “comes from a family of sea-witches, with the ability to conjure water and communicate with sea life.”

Art by Vincent Lovallo, colors by Rosario “Tito” Peña

“Jade is this feisty pixie, a force of nature — don’t judge her by her size! (Should I have written that in Yoda-speak?),” Holly G! elaborated. “Then there’s Sapphire; she isn’t anyone’s puppet. She wants a place at the table, working with other witches to get the power she craves.”

Sabrina Annual Spectacular #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6 from Archie Comics.