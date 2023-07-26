A new Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League trailer for the massive DC comics crossover event that is occurring this October. The trailer shows characters like Superman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern, followed by a shot of Superman flying toward Godzilla, who looms over the city in the distance.

“Heroes vs. Monsters,” reads the trailer’s description. “The universe-shattering crossover event of the year begins in October. DC Comics x Legendary Comics!”

Check out the official trailer below:

When does Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League debut?

The first chapter of DC Comics and Legendary Comics’ seven-issue mini-series will be released on October 17, 2023, with a script by Brian Buccellato and art by Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero and a cover by Drew Johnson. The crossover was announced last week on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con and will pit King Kong and Godzilla against the Justice League.

It will also feature multiple variant collector covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and Dan Mora and Alan Quah. There will also be two monstrous gatefold covers by Christian Duce depicting the main monsters, the Godzilla “Roar Sound FX,” and the Kong “Roar Sound FX.”