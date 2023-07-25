Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Graphic Novel Announced

The Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is getting a tie-in original graphic novel (OGN) that doubles as a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book.

As announced during the Star Trek Animated Celebration panel at San Diego Comic-Con, IDW Publishing will publish Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN – Choose Your Own Adventure. The interactive graphic novel comes from writer Ryan North and artist Chris Fenoglio. North and Fenoglio are no strangers to Lower Decks, having previously collaborated on a comic book limited series based on the Star Trek show for IDW. North has also previously penned “Choose Your Own Adventure” books based on the Shakespearean classics Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet.

Check out the cover art for Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN – Choose Your Own Adventure below:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is gearing up for Season 4

Star Trek: Lower Decks initially premiered on Paramount+ — then known as CBS All Access — in August 2020. The adult animated comedy centers on Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), all ensigns aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos. It takes place approximately one year after the events of the 2002 feature film Star Trek: Nemesis.

At SDCC, Paramount+ debuted a new trailer for the fourth season of Lower Decks, which premieres in September. A fifth season is also in the works. In the meantime, Trekkies can see live-action versions of Mariner and Boimler (played by their respective voice actors) in the newly released Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 crossover episode.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Paramount+. Season 4 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 7. IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN – Choose Your Own Adventure does not yet have a release date.