Mary Jane Watson’s Jackpot Debut Gets Second Printing at Marvel

Face it, tiger — Mary Jane Watson‘s first appearance as the Marvel superhero Jackpot is getting a second printing.

Mary Jane is set to make her big debut as the new Jackpot in Amazing Spider-Man #31, which goes on sale from Marvel Comics this August. However, Marvel has announced that due to popular demand, a second printing of the over-sized issue is already in the works. The second printing of Amazing Spider-Man #31 is due to hit comic shops in September, complete with new variant covers by Humberto Ramos and Skan. Ramos’ variant is a callback to Mary Jane’s fashion model days. Meanwhile, Skan’s variant is an homage to Todd McFarlane’s iconic cover for 1988’s Amazing Spider-Man #300. A virgin edition of Skan’s cover will be available as well.

Check out Humberto Ramos and Skan’s second printing variant covers for Amazing Spider-Man #31 below:

Humberto Ramos Skan

What to expect from Mary Jane Watson’s debut issue as Jackpot

According to Marvel, Amazing Spider-Man #31 “sets up the next year of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.‘s hit current run” on the title. Wells is joined on the special issue by other writers, including Celeste Bronfman. Meanwhile, Romita is joined by fellow artists Zé Carlos, David López, Mark Bagley, Alba Glez, Paco Medina, Albert Monteys, and Patrick Gleason.

“Amidst this wealth of stories will be a dramatic wedding that could spell the end of Tombstone, Peter Parker and Kamala Khan’s reunion after her resurrection, and a special tale by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Alba Glez that launches Mary Jane’s exciting new era as Jackpot!” Marvel said of Amazing Spider-Man #31. The publisher added that “MJ’s fabulous foray into super heroics has sent fans wild,” thus necessitating the second printing.

For context, “Mary Jane Watson’s thrilling new ‘jackpot’ powers were recently explored in the pages of Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu’s hit MARY JANE & BLACK CAT limited series and now, she’s ready to show off her exciting abilities to the Marvel Universe at large as a bona fide super hero! Bronfman and Glez’s touching story will see MJ come to terms with the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred to her family in recent issues before taking to the streets to help others in need!” Marvel further teases that “Mary Jane’s journey as Jackpot will continue in upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, as well as a yet-to-be-announced new limited series!”

Amazing Spider-Man #31 goes on sale Aug. 9 from Marvel Comics. The second printing hits shelves on Sept. 6.