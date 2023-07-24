Captain America #1 Trailer Teases an Intense Look Into Steve Rogers’ Legacy

A new trailer for Captain America’s upcoming Marvel Comics series teases an in-depth look into Steve Rogers’ legacy.

Marvel Comics released a new trailer for Captain America #1, the first issue in a new run launching in Sept. 2023. The series is written by J. Michael Straczynski, illustrated by Jesús Saiz, and collared by Matt Hollingsworth.

The solicitation for Captain America #1 reads, “WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME? Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost… Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA!”

Captain America’s New Series Will Dive Into Steve’s Past

Recently, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson/Captain America fought alongside one another against the White Wolf in the Cold War event. Steve’s new Captain America series will see him face a myriad of villains, while diving into what the character was doing in the 1930s prior to taking the Super-Soldier Serum.

Straczynski previously told io9 about the series, “Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve’s head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before. If folks like what I did with Peter in Amazing Spider-Man, and Thor in, well… Thor, then they should give this a shot, because I’m really swinging for the bleachers in this one!”

Captain America #1 features main cover art by Saiz and variants by Frank Miller, George Pérez, John Romita Jr., Michael Cho, Olivier Coipel, Humberto Ramos, Gary Frank, and Dike Ruan. The issue releases on Sept. 20, 2023, from Marvel Comics.