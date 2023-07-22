Beast Boy Takes Center Stage in DC Event Titans: Beast World

A new menace will rise to threaten the DC Universe, and Beast Boy will be the only hero who can stop it in the upcoming Titans: Beast World event.

What Is Titans: Beast World?

Scheduled for release in November 2023, Titans: Beast World is the latest DC Comics crossover planned for the Dawn of DC storytelling initiative. The event was announced at the “Jim Lee & Friends” panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and will feature scripts by Nightwing writer Tom Taylor and art by Ivan Reis.

Spinning out of the monthly Titans series by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott, Titans: Beast World will introduce the Necrostar; an intergalactic conqueror similar to Starro, yet much more frightening for its power to transform people’s bodies into monstrous forms even as it enslaves their minds.

The origins of the Necrostar are uncovered by Starfire, who learns that the Tamaraneans of the past faced it and surived. With Raven, Nightwing, Cyborg and the rest of the Titans at his side, Beast Boy may be the only hope humanity has. Unfortunately, the Titans will also have to contend with Amanda Waller taking advantage of the invasion to further her own crusade against metahumans and aliens on Earth, forming an unlikely alliance with Lex Luthor, who has more experience fighting aliens than anyone else.

The event will kick off in October 2023, with Tales of the Teen Titans #4 by Andrew Constant with art by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein. Set before the start of the current Titans series, the story will reveal how Beast Boy restored his confidence in the wake of the Dark Crisis, after an attack from Deathstroke left him without an eye.

The story will pit Garfield Logan against a scientist who intends to exploit his powers, forcing Beast Boy to face “what truly makes him special… and save his own life in the process.”