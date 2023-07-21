Marvel Comics Reveals a Brand-New Punisher: Meet Joe Garrison

Earlier this month, Marvel Comics teased a brand-new era for the Punisher — complete with a mysterious new wielder of the mantle. Now, the House of Ideas has revealed Frank Castle’s replacement as the infamous vigilante.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Marvel announced a new ongoing Punisher series from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Dave Wachter (X-Men Legends). Due to launch in November, the series centers on a character named Joe Garrison, a retired S.H.I.E.L.D. black-ops agent who is “brought back into the action after his past rears its violent head. But what put him on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive?”

Check out Rod Reis’ main cover art and Mico Suayan’s variant cover art for Punisher #1 below:

Rod Reis Mico Suayan

What to expect from the new Punisher series

“Last week, Marvel Comics teased a single question: Who is the Punisher? In this action-packed new PUNISHER series, Frank Castle has disappeared, but a new Punisher saga begins,” Marvel wrote in its official announcement. “With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows.”

Marvel’s most recent Punisher series was written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by the duo of Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta. It ran for 12 issues from March 2022 to May 2023. That series was billed as the definitive culmination of Frank Castle’s story. However, it seems like Joe Garrison’s story is only just beginning.

Punisher #1 goes on sale Nov. 8.