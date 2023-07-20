Justice League To Fight Godzilla and King Kong In Upcoming Crossover

An epic crossover between DC Comics and Legendary Comics will pit Godzilla and King Kong against the Justice League in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong.

The World’s Finest Versus The World’s Biggest Monsters

The event was officially announced in a press release from DC Comics on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The first chapter of the seven-issue mini-series will be released on October 17, 2023, with a script by Brian Buccellato and art by Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero and a cover by Drew Johnson.

“There’s nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing ‘What If’ situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!” said Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer. “In this case, it’s a matchup of the world’s greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It’s a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!”

Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher of Legendary Comics, was similarly enthusiastic, saying he was sure that Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong would one day be remembered alongside other great comic crossovers as Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man and The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans. Napton also praised his partners at Legendary Entertainment and Toho International for their “passionate support” of the project.

The early preview pages of the first issue’s art show how the clash of titans begins, with a routine battle between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom, taking a strange turn as the boundary between worlds is broken. The battle which follows is sure to shake both the Monsterverse and the DC Universe.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will also feature multiple variant collector covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and Dan Mora and Alan Quah. There will also be two monstrous gatefold covers by Christian Duce depicting the main monsters, the Godzilla “Roar Sound FX,” and the Kong “Roar Sound FX.”