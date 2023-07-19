The Headless Horseman Haunts Your Nightmares in Dark Horse’s New Halloween Anthology

The Headless Horseman is invading comic fans’ nightmares in a new Halloween anthology being published by Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse Comics announced Headless Horseman Halloween Anthology will release in October 2023. The one-shot contains five different stories presented by the popular folklore figure from Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Creators involved with the anthology include Angela Slatter, Lukas Ketner, Olivia Stephens, Phillip Sevy, Christie Porter, Leah Kilpatrick, David Dastmalchian, Valeria Burzo, Tyler Crook, Frank Cvetkovic, and more.

Dark Horse Readies Fans For a ‘Fun, Creepy, and Iconic’ Ride

Editor Megan Walker statd a Halloween anthology is something she and Dark Horse Comics have wanted for a while.

“We were able to assemble a fantastic crew of creators to help carry out that vision,” she continued. “The book is full of fun, creepy, and iconic stories that will scare and delight readers, I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on it!”

“Being able to write Horror House with David was such a gift to my spooky heart and seeing Tyler’s beautiful artwork bring it all to life was something truly special.” said Kilpatrick. “It’s such a treat to be able to be a part of an anthology series and when that series is about Halloween what more can you want!”

Dastmalchian added, “There is a controlled kind of magic in one-shot, anthological storytelling that follows a tradition of EC Comics, short films and even well-crafted jokes. Getting to collaborate with the amazing Leah Kilpatrick and one of my favorite artists, Tyler Crook, under Megan Walker’s guidance has been the perfect laboratory to cook up a twisted Halloween tale!”

Featuring cover art by Ketner and variant cover art by Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart, and Mark Spears, Headless Horseman Halloween Anthology releases on Oct. 23, 2023, from Dark Horse Comics.