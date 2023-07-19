Disney Announces The Nightmare Before Christmas Comics, Writer Revealed

Disney and Dynamite Entertainment are working on new The Nightmare Before Christmas comics from writer Torunn Grønbekk.

According to ComicsBeat, Disney and Dynamite Entertainment are working on brand-new Nightmare Before Christmas comics for 2024. Grønbekk (Realm of X, Thor) will write the series, while no artist has been announced at this time.

More details on Dynamite’s Nightmare Before Christmas series are expected to come out of San Diego Comic-Con. A Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Publishing panel is being held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 2-3 p.m. PDT. Dynamite is also holding a Disney-related panel on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT.

How Many Disney Comics Are There?

Dynamite Entertainment’s Nightmare Before Christmas series isn’t the first Disney property the publisher has the rights to. In 2022, Dynamite began publishing an ongoing Gargoyles series from creator Greg Weisman and artist George Kambadais. A Darkwing Duck series followed approximately one month later, along with a Gargoyles: Dark Ages spin-off that began in July 2023 and a Negaduck series launching in Sept. 2023.

Additionally, the publisher has begun putting out a handful of series starring various Disney villains. These include The Lion King’s Scar, Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent, and Hercules’ Hades.

Directed by Henry Selick with a story by Tim Burton, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop-motion film released in 1993. The film follows Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, with Danny Elfman providing the character’s singing voice), the mayor of Halloweentown, as he learns about Christmas for the very first time and then makes plans to take over the holiday in a way that nearly ends in total disaster.