Crypt of Shadows: Marvel’s Horror Anthology Returns With New Scarlet Witch, Daredevil Stories

Crypt of Shadows, Marvel Comics‘ hit horror anthology series of one-shots, is returning in 2023 with new stories starring Deadpool, Scarlet Witch, Daredevil, and more.

Marvel Comics announced a new Crypt of Shadows one-shot will release in October 2023. An homage to the original Crypt of Shadows released in the 1970s, the new one-shot will reunite fans with some of their favorite ghosts, ghouls, and (green) goblins that haunt the Marvel Universe.

The publisher teased, “Once more, as All Hallows’ Eve draws nigh, the dust-covered slab that seals shut the crypt, blocking out the sun and casting it forever in shadow, has creaked open to let the darkness loose to prey on the Marvel Universe! Be they mercenary or mage, guided by law or by rage, our heroes will face their terror, and they’d best pray their spines are sturdy enough for the job…or the crypt they find may well be their own!”

What Stories Are Included in the New Crypt of Shadows One-Shot?

Crypt of Shadows includes a story written by Al Ewing (X-Men Red, Immortal Thor) and illustrated by Paul Davidson starring Victor Strange, the often-forgotten younger brother of Stephen/Doctor Strange.

Writer Cavan Scott and artist Devmalya Pramanik contribute a new Deadpool story that will see him face off against the Living Mummy, a character created by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler for 1973’s Supernatural Thrillers #5.

Wanda Maximoff will come across a new villain named Bricklayer in a story by Steve Orlando (who is currently writing Marvel’s ongoing Scarlet Witch series) and artist Paul Azaceta. Then, Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night will star in their own tale by writer Sarah Bailey and artist Eder Messias.

Lastly, Daredevil/Matt Murdock will fight alongside with Man-Thing in an entry from writer Declan Shalvey and artist Alex Lins.

Crypt of Shadows #1 features cover art by Leinil Francis Yu. The one-shot releases on Oct. 18, 2023, from Marvel Comics.