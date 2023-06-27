Marvel Announces Spider-Boy Ongoing Comic Series

Marvel Comics has announced that Bailey Briggs/Spider-Boy is getting his very own ongoing solo series later this year.

Spider-Boy is slated to launch this November from writer Dan Slott and artist Paco Medina. Spinning directly out of the events of Spider-Man, the new series promises to “dive headfirst into Spider-Boy’s untold past by introducing his arch-nemesis and further exploring his connections to the Spider-Man mythos.” Humberto Ramos’ cover art for Spider-Boy #1 shows the bite-sized web-slinger scaling a wall.

“Here comes the spectacular Spider-Boy! After the events of ‘The End of the Spider-Verse’ story arc, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever,” Marvel wrote in its announcement. “But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures … TOGETHER! The freaktacular first issue will feature two pulse-pounding tales as Bailey team up with Squirrel Girl and then confronts the mad scientist who made him into a monster … MADAME MONSTROSITY!”

Spider-Boy’s creative team discusses the comic

“Spider-Man isn’t supposed to have a sidekick. That’s just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this,” Slott said. “Both this character — and this new title — are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He’ll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: ‘What in the hell did I just read?!’ and ‘When is the NEXT one coming out?!'”

“When I found out that I was taking charge of Spider-Boy, I was greatly excited because of the possibilities of the character,” Medina added. “Aesthetically, there’s so much to do with him. Every character gets their action poses to be their personal signature. This time, I’m working on something cool and specific for Spider-Boy, something that gives him a light of his own. On the other hand, I’ll be working with Dan, which is fantastic. His limitless imagery is what such a fresh character needs; it just makes me think of all the things we can do together and what I can bring to the table.”

Who is Marvel’s Spider-Boy?

Not to be confused with Pete Ross/Spider-Boy from Marvel and DC’s Amalgam Universe, Bailey Briggs/Spider-Boy was created by Slott and Ramos. The character first appeared in April 2023’s Spider-Man #7. Baily recently starred in his first solo adventure in Edge of Spider-Verse #3. Both issues were sell-outs and have been sent back to the printers.

Spider-Boy #1 goes on sale on Nov. 1.