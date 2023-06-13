X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 Trailer Previews the Tragic Marvel Event

A new X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 trailer has been released, previewing the upcoming Marvel Comics event that will lead into the Fall of X era. The trailer shows some of the fashion and outfits that will be seen at the titular gala while teasing a dark turn of events.

“Every year [at the Hellfire Gala], something really big has happened,” stated editor Jordan D. White at Marvel Unlimited’s X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event. “The first year is when mutants surprised all of mankind by terraforming Mars in the moment and claiming it for mutant kind, which was a huge thing, obviously.

“At the second one, they were just kind of doing a little bit of a show off one, but that … it coincided with the world finding out that mutants have the power of resurrection and that no mutants die anymore. So that ended up being kind of not 100% great for them. But overall, okay, still they got some news out there about how great they are. They’ve got their plans for this year, but this year also is the issue that kicks off Fall of X. So I’ll definitely tell you, things don’t go the way they planned. How bad that is, you will have to buy the book to see.”

Check out the X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 trailer below:

What is X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 about?

According to Marvel, the upcoming Hellfire Gala 2023 will turn “mutantkind’s greatest night into their worst nightmare. This year’s Hellfire Gala will leave the X-Men reeling in the wake of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths, and so, so much more.”

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 will be written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by a wide lineup of artists, including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio. The comic will go on sale on July 26.